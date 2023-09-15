CM Domki condemns attack on security forces in Wali Tangi

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday condemned the attack on security forces near Wali Tangi area of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Friday condemned the attack on security forces near Wali Tangi area of Balochistan.

CM Domki in a statement said that security forces bravely repulsed the attackers, adding that, the sacrifices of the security forces for the restoration of peace in Quetta and Balochistan are eternal and we paid tribute to their courage and bravery.

The CM said that such cowardly acts could not disturb the steps taken to maintain peace in Balochistan adding that disturbance of peace could not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed concerned officials to take measures to arrest those elements involved in the incident to bring them to justice.

The morale of the institutions responsible for restoring peace is high, the people are standing with the brave soldiers of their security forces to eliminate nefarious design of anti-peace elements for the interest of durable peace in the province, he said.