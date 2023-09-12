CM Domki directs ministers to improve performance

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all the interim ministers to improve the performance of their ministries to facilitate the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all the interim ministers to improve the performance of their ministries to facilitate the masses.

He expressed these views while chairing the first meeting of the introductory of the Provincial Cabinet here.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that we all know that the first responsibility of the caretaker government is to establish a peaceful environment.

He said that it is also our responsibility to provide support to the Election Commission for conducting fair and transparent elections.

"I am happy that experienced people like you in the cabinet are part of my team", he noted, adding that we all have to perform our duties while keeping our mandate in front, our mandate included conducting fair and transparent elections as well as improving governance.

He said that ministers should improve the governance and efficiency of their respective departments and they should send reports to them regularly while monitoring the performance of their departments.

The CM said that our joint ventures will improve the execution of government affairs saying that it is a constitutional requirement that we ensure the implementation of the guidelines given by the Election Commission, under this guideline, we should not go out of our powers.

It is the responsibility of S&GAD to provide houses and offices to all Interim provincial ministers and advisers, he said, and added that ministers should not make any demands from their departments that will create a negative impression.

He said that the caretaker ministers should immediately take back the vehicles and staff of their respective departments used by the former ministers saying that the unnecessary expenses of the departments should be eliminated.

He said that all the ministers should not only work regularly in their offices but also make the officers and officials of the department adhere to the office hours adding that ministers should keep their doors open for common people and citizens and try to solve their problems.

The cabinet is the biggest forum of the province and the decisions made here will also be important, he said and added that through the Chief Secretary, all secretaries are instructed to implement the decisions of the cabinet immediately.

He said that in this regard, any kind of negligence and slowness will be taken strict notice.