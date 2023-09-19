CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to provide relief to masses

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday directed all secretaries in the province to take practical steps to provide maximum relief to the masses

"All the officers concerned should ensure compliance with regulations and policies in departmental affairs," said the CM while chairing a meeting here.

The administrative secretaries of various departments including Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries, Communications, and Forest briefed the CM about issues faced by them.

CM Domki instructed the concerned officials to utilize all their abilities to address public problems at the district level so that they would not suffer difficulties in the areas.