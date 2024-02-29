Open Menu

CM Domki Directs To Utilize Resources For Provision Of Facilities To Flood Victims In Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to utilize all available resources for provision of facilities to victims in flood hit areas of Gwadar and other areas after reviewing measures related areas of situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and district administration to utilize all available resources for provision of facilities to victims in flood hit areas of Gwadar and other areas after reviewing measures related areas of situation.

According to a statement issued by the CM Secretariat, he said that an extraordinary disaster situation has arisen in Gwadar due to continuous rains.

The CM said that the communication system has been badly affected, while effective rescue operations have been started with the help of the Pakistan Army in the flooded Gwadar area and emergency measures were being taken to alleviate the sufferings of the victims.

He said that Pakistan Army was engaged in rescue operations along with the civil administration in this difficult time and efforts were being made to relocate all the victims to safe places and redouble measures for drainage of rainwater.

The CM said that control rooms have been established to continuously monitor the situation in Gwadar saying that those who were in touch with the Chief Secretary's office have been issued orders for the provision of emergency resources for urgent measures by the provincial government.

He said that it was beyond human reach to prevent the extraordinary disaster situation from happening, but the government was making its best to rescue the victims and measures should be taken to restore normal life by reducing their difficulties.

He said that the full attention of the provincial government was drawn towards the extraordinary situation of Gwadar and all available resources were being utilized in this regard.

