Open Menu

CM Domki Hails Olympian Arshad For Wining Silver Medal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 06:05 PM

CM Domki hails Olympian Arshad for wining silver medal

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday congratulated Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday congratulated Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship.

In one of his congratulatory messages, the Chief Minister said that the Pakistani star Olympian is the first player in the country who has brought great success to Pakistan at the international level the world level in javelin throw and Juvenile has the biggest throw of the year.

He said that his success is a great honor for the country saying that athletes are ambassadors of peace everywhere and because of them the green crescent flag is hoisted in every corner of the world.

The Caretaker Chief Minister expressed the hope that Olympian Arshad Nadeem would continue his success and make the country's name shine at the global level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Mardan Silver

Recent Stories

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

2 minutes ago
 Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

11 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Ria ..

Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

11 minutes ago
 Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

11 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' ..

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

11 minutes ago
 Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future ..

Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

24 minutes ago
Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

7 minutes ago
 Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDM ..

Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDMA DG

8 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' be ..

Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

13 minutes ago
 KU national conference urges developing coexisting ..

KU national conference urges developing coexisting culture in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charle ..

EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

8 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan