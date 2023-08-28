CM Domki hails Olympian Arshad for wining silver medal

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday congratulated Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday congratulated Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship.

In one of his congratulatory messages, the Chief Minister said that the Pakistani star Olympian is the first player in the country who has brought great success to Pakistan at the international level the world level in javelin throw and Juvenile has the biggest throw of the year.

He said that his success is a great honor for the country saying that athletes are ambassadors of peace everywhere and because of them the green crescent flag is hoisted in every corner of the world.

The Caretaker Chief Minister expressed the hope that Olympian Arshad Nadeem would continue his success and make the country's name shine at the global level.