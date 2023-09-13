Open Menu

CM Domki Lauds Role Of Security Forces For Maintaining Peace, Development In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Headquarters Balochistan Corps on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited Headquarters Balochistan Corps on Wednesday.

Senior cabinet members and civil administration officers were also present at the moment.

On arrival, the Caretaker Chief Minister laid floral wreaths on the martyrs' memorial and offered Fateha. Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister and his team were given a detailed briefing about the security situation in the province and the operations of the security forces.

Commander Balochistan Corps Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor appraised the forum about the ongoing strategy for the last year on the instructions of the Chief of Army Staff, in which the socio-economic development of Balochistan is the main prong and the security forces are to provide a safe and conducive environment for it.

The Chief Minister appreciated the performance of the security forces for peace and development in the province and paid rich tribute to martyrs as a great sacrifice for the security of the motherland.

He said that we all would work together for the peace and development of the province, which would also contribute to the peace and prosperity of the country.

