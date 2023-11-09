CM Domki pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday paid tribute to the poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday paid tribute to the poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary.

He said that today, the whole nation paid tribute to the services of the great thinker Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A separate homeland was achieved for the Muslims of the subcontinent through the democratic struggle in the form of the realization of the dream of Dr. Allama Iqbal, he added.

Domki said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal breathed a new spirit of independence among the Muslims of the subcontinent by presenting the concept of Pakistan.