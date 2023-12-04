CM Domki pays tribute to DC, Levies team for getting control over Tehsil Toi Laghara forests fire

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Monday paid tribute to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Musakhel Zulfiqar Karar, Levies force personnel and local people for getting control over forests fire of Tehsil Toi Laghara area of Balochistan.

He said that the fire was brought under control by accessing the difficult and most difficult mountain areas late at night saying that last year, due to several days of fire in the same forests, valuable forests worth billions of rupees were burnt down and faced with destruction.

The fire that broke out last evening was brought under control in less than fifteen hours and the human population and valuable forests were saved by shifting them safe places, he said.

The CM said that the timely actions of the Levies Force and the local people proved to be time and again to bring control the fire of forests in the area

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announced the awarding of commendation, appreciation certificates and prizes to Deputy Commissioner Musa Khel Zulfiqar Karrar and the Levies team participating in the operation.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Musakhel Zulfiqar Karar said that the fire in the forests of Tehsil Toi Laghara was brought under control while the fire broke out in the mountain range between Shirani and Musakhel District last evening,

He said that the operation started late at night with the support of Levies Force and local people to put out the fire saying that the fire was brought under complete control early today,

Reaching the difficult hilltops, the Levies Force and local people struggled throughout the night to put out the fire, he said and added that last night the human population was moved to safe places.

He said that fireballs were used to control the fire due to the wind.