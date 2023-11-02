CM Domki visits Police Station to review public issues, police services

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Quaidabad Police Station to review public problems and police performance.

During his visit, the chief minister inspected the record room and various parts of the police station, and was briefed by SSP Operation Jawad Tariq on routine office affairs.

Domki instructed the concerned authorities to provide maximum facilities to the people at the police station level, and to ensure that the people receive easy and immediate relief for day-to-day affairs and any legal assistance.

The chief minister's visit emphasized his commitment to improving public service delivery and ensuring that the people of Balochistan have access to the resources and support they need.