CM Drives Car On Cholistan Jeep Rally Track

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM drives car on Cholistan Jeep Rally track

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar skilfully drove a car on the track of Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally 2021.

Other participants in the rally lauded the driving skills of the chief minister, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM said that he really enjoyed driving on the track, adding that he wanted to participate in the competition.

He said the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally had become a mega event of Pakistan. In future, international drivers would also be invited to the rally. He said that the Cholistan Desert Rally was not only promoting tourism but also helping restore the soft image of Pakistan.

The CM congratulated the administration and the departments concerned for successfully holding the Jeep Rally. He termed the public interest in the event a good omen.

More Stories From Pakistan

