CM Election Has No Legal Mandate, Claims Opposition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader and nominee for the slot of Punjab chief minister Rana Aftab Ahmad has said that the chief minister’s election has no legal mandate, questioning that how the process will proceed further as the house isn’t complete yet.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, Rana said that the SIC had sufficient numbers and they wanted to tell the house that their members were standing outside fearing their arrest.

He expressed his displeasure over Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan's "regretful" attitude, saying that he "bulldozed the proceedings by stopping him at the point of order.

" He said “We will play the role of a vibrant opposition in the house. Punjab will be run on the basis of opposition’s performance."

"SIC would also move the court against the incomplete election of Punjab chief minister ship. You will have to take the opposition on board to run the house smoothly,” he said. He once again demanded that party’s senior member Mian Aslam Iqbal must be allowed to come to the house to participate in the election process.

