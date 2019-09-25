CM embarks on anti-dengue mission, visits 3 districts hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has embarked on anti-dengue mission and proved his resolve and commitment for the eradication of dengue by visiting three districts in few hours.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister while visiting Rawalpindi and Faisalabad hospitals talked to the patients and also appreciated the services of doctors and medical staff.

He also commended the services of Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman.

He made it clear that emergency allowance and commendation certificates would be awarded to only those who delivered and worked with devotion.

Any negligence if found, the government would not spare at any cost, he added.

The chief minister was also informed about the earthquake while he was visiting hospitals.

He, on the spot, alerted the Provincial Disastrous Management Authority and other administrative officials. He also sent Jhelum deputy commissioner to Mirpur on immediate basis.