CM emphasises need for collaboration to tackle provinces' challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level strategic dialogue meeting at a local hotel on Thursday, attended by representatives from the United Nations, international development partners, ambassadors, and provincial government officials.

The dialogue was attended and participated by provincial ministers, advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and P&D Chairman Najam Shah and others.

The event focused on Sindh’s development priorities, including governance, infrastructure, public service delivery, and climate resilience.

In his opening remarks, the CM underscored the urgency of addressing the socioeconomic disparities and environmental vulnerabilities that have hindered Sindh’s progress. He cited the devastating 2022 floods, which submerged 70% of the province and displaced millions, as a wake-up call for stronger disaster preparedness and management systems.

“Sindh faces significant challenges, but the opportunities for growth and development are equally immense,” Shah said and added that by combining local expertise with international support, we can create a province that is resilient, inclusive, and thriving.

Shah highlighted his government’s strategic priorities, including enhancing governance and transparency, Rehabilitating critical infrastructure, mobilizing resources for job creation and community empowerment and Strengthening climate resilience and disaster management systems.

He thanked development partners for their unwavering support and stressed the importance of aligning efforts to achieve shared goals.

Addressing climate challenges, Sindh Planning and Development Minister Nasir Shah and Chairman Planning and Development Najam Shah presented detailed briefings on the province’s vulnerability to climate change.

Sindh has endured four major floods since 2010 and severe droughts in recent years, with the 2022 floods alone affecting over 12.36 million people and causing an estimated $11.57 billion in damages.

The chief minister emphasised the urgent need for investments in Climate-resilient housing for 2.1 million flood-affected families. Infrastructure restoration, including 799 water supply schemes and 444 drainage projects, Education, with 5.6 million children currently out of school, Agriculture, through improved crop varieties and water reservoir construction, Renewable energy, with ongoing projects in solar, wind, and waste-to-energy.

International development partners have already pledged $5.67 billion, including $861 million in grants, to support 57 projects across health, education, and infrastructure. The Sindh government has also mobilised local resources to provide interest-free loans for small businesses, aiming to empower 16,000 entrepreneurs in 12 districts.

Murad Shah highlighted the importance of scaling up vocational training programs, improving public service delivery, and fostering partnerships to create impactful and scalable interventions.

The dialogue concluded with a commitment to strengthen partnerships and align efforts for a sustainable future. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed optimism about Sindh’s trajectory, urging all stakeholders to turn challenges into opportunities.

“Together, we can build a Sindh that is prosperous, resilient, and a model for sustainable development,” he said.