CM Emphasizes CPEC's Importance For Pak-China Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the significance of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a vital indicator of the robust and enduring relationship between
Pakistan and China.
The CM views CPEC as a crucial development initiative that not only enhances economic
ties but also reflects the deep-rooted partnership and mutual cooperation between the two
nations.
She expressed her views while participating in the 75th National Day ceremony of the People's
Republic of China, where she met Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin to convey her congratulations
on this significant occasion.
The CM expressed greetings on behalf of the Pakistani people, stating, "On the occasion of China's
75th National Day, I extend my warm wishes to the Chinese people." She conveyed that the people
of Punjab also send heartfelt congratulations to their Chinese brothers and sisters, expressing pride
in attending the event.
She lauded the Chinese nation for achieving remarkable heights in development and innovation
while extending a hand of friendship to the global community. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that
China's greatness lies in its unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation, and humanitarian
well-being.
Highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, she remarked that their
relationship was built on trust, respect, and a shared vision for a bright future. "Our bond is
not merely based on strategic interests; it is a connection of hearts and souls," she asserted.
The CM acknowledged China's significant achievements in lifting millions out of poverty and
praised its role as a model for the world in technology, infrastructure, and industry.
She noted
China's indispensable contribution during global crises, affirming its commitment to providing
resources to countries in need.
As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has consistently
promoted peace and development, exemplified by its Belt and Road Initiative, she said
and added that the fruits of China's economic development are benefiting people around
the world and that China is emerging as a leader with a vision that transcends borders.
CM Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in the strong and resilient friendship between Pakistan
and China, affirming that both nations were progressing together towards prosperity and
a peaceful future. She prayed for the continued strengthening of the Pakistan-China friendship.
Zhao Shirin, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, acknowledged the Chief Minister's
people-friendly initiatives, highlighting projects like the IT City, cancer hospital, air ambulance
services, and solar panel programs that provide real relief to the public. He commended the
Punjab government for delivering excellent services to the people and called out "Long Live
Pakistan-China Friendship."
The ceremony featured the national anthems of both countries, traditional Chinese cultural
performances, and the cutting of a cake to celebrate China's 75th anniversary. Various cultural
presentations included Chinese music, songs of love for the homeland, and a dragon dance.
Prominent attendees included Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Speaker of the Punjab
Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Industry
Chaudhry Shafique Hussain, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and IG Usman Anwar.
Recent Stories
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice18 seconds ago
-
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patriotic circles,General ..4 minutes ago
-
41 researchers of IUB included in top 2pc scientists of the world6 minutes ago
-
Latest article in Israeli newspaper further exposed Imran's links with Jewish lobbies: Daniyal Chaud ..6 minutes ago
-
BISP-IFAD to explore livelihood opportunities for BISP beneficiaries6 minutes ago
-
Illegal petrol sale points sealed6 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, cases for overpricing essentials6 minutes ago
-
CM directs to expand Sehat Card program16 minutes ago
-
KP government urges immediate action on Kurram law and order situation16 minutes ago
-
Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri organizes khuli kachehri in Khipro and Hathongo to address public issues16 minutes ago
-
DHO inspects ongoing anti-polio campaign in remote areas of DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of revenue officers26 minutes ago