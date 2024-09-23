LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the significance of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a vital indicator of the robust and enduring relationship between

Pakistan and China.

The CM views CPEC as a crucial development initiative that not only enhances economic

ties but also reflects the deep-rooted partnership and mutual cooperation between the two

nations.

She expressed her views while participating in the 75th National Day ceremony of the People's

Republic of China, where she met Chinese Consul General Zhao Shirin to convey her congratulations

on this significant occasion.

The CM expressed greetings on behalf of the Pakistani people, stating, "On the occasion of China's

75th National Day, I extend my warm wishes to the Chinese people." She conveyed that the people

of Punjab also send heartfelt congratulations to their Chinese brothers and sisters, expressing pride

in attending the event.

She lauded the Chinese nation for achieving remarkable heights in development and innovation

while extending a hand of friendship to the global community. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that

China's greatness lies in its unwavering commitment to peace, cooperation, and humanitarian

well-being.

Highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, she remarked that their

relationship was built on trust, respect, and a shared vision for a bright future. "Our bond is

not merely based on strategic interests; it is a connection of hearts and souls," she asserted.

The CM acknowledged China's significant achievements in lifting millions out of poverty and

praised its role as a model for the world in technology, infrastructure, and industry.

She noted

China's indispensable contribution during global crises, affirming its commitment to providing

resources to countries in need.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has consistently

promoted peace and development, exemplified by its Belt and Road Initiative, she said

and added that the fruits of China's economic development are benefiting people around

the world and that China is emerging as a leader with a vision that transcends borders.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed pride in the strong and resilient friendship between Pakistan

and China, affirming that both nations were progressing together towards prosperity and

a peaceful future. She prayed for the continued strengthening of the Pakistan-China friendship.

Zhao Shirin, the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, acknowledged the Chief Minister's

people-friendly initiatives, highlighting projects like the IT City, cancer hospital, air ambulance

services, and solar panel programs that provide real relief to the public. He commended the

Punjab government for delivering excellent services to the people and called out "Long Live

Pakistan-China Friendship."

The ceremony featured the national anthems of both countries, traditional Chinese cultural

performances, and the cutting of a cake to celebrate China's 75th anniversary. Various cultural

presentations included Chinese music, songs of love for the homeland, and a dragon dance.

Prominent attendees included Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, Speaker of the Punjab

Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Industry

Chaudhry Shafique Hussain, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and IG Usman Anwar.