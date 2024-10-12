CM emphasizes protection of migratory birds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the significance of migratory birds as a priceless gift from nature.

In her message on World Migratory Birds Day being celebrated on Saturday, she emphasized their role in enhancing environmental beauty and maintaining ecological balance.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that these birds contribute to land fertility and stressed the need to protect their natural habitats. The Punjab government is establishing a Wildlife Force and intensifying efforts against illegal hunting to ensure their safety, she added.

The CM also mentioned that resources are being allocated to create safe habitats for migratory birds and preserve forests and environmental-friendly measures are being implemented to address challenges faced by wildlife.

The CM urged citizens to take responsibility for the survival of migratory birds and other wildlife, asserting that birds are a beautiful part of our natural heritage, and their protection is a collective duty.