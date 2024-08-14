CM Emphasizes Significance Of Freedom, Sacrifices For Nation Building
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) In a heartfelt address at the 77th Independence Day ceremony held at Huzuri Bagh here on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the significance of Pakistan's freedom and the sacrifices that built the nation.
"This country was built by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," she declared and prayed for both the founding father and the martyrs of 1947.
As Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence anniversary, she urged the nation to reflect on its past and commit to the future. "As we are lucky enough to breathe in free air, we should remember the sacrifices of our forefathers," she emphasized.
Reflecting on her visit to Allama Muhammad Iqbal's grave earlier that day, the Chief Minister said, "He had seen a dream of a developed Pakistan; may Allah Almighty help us all to materialize this dream." She stressed that Pakistan was created to endure and that it was the nation's duty to drive it forward. "May Allah Almighty make this green crescent flag the highest," she prayed.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep gratitude for the nation's freedom, invoking the plight of oppressed Palestinians as a reminder of the preciousness of liberty. "We are grateful to Allah Almighty that we are breathing in free air. Ask the oppressed citizens of Palestine the price of freedom," she said, underscoring the value of living in a free country.
She also paid tribute to the politicians who contributed to the nation's development, particularly her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who led Pakistan to become a nuclear power.
Special recognition was given to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Security Forces, and Police for their sacrifices, as well as to all citizens working for the country’s progress. "We are a living and progressive nation. Allah Almighty will always keep Pakistan safe," she declared.
In a message to the youth, the Chief Minister shared her pride in Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s recent gold medal win, describing the emotional moment when Pakistan's flag was raised highest in Paris. She called on the nation to nurture its young talent, ensuring that such moments of pride become the norm, not rare occurrences.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity, particularly concerning the rights and dignity of minority communities. "There is no discrimination in Pakistan, we are all Pakistanis," she said, urging the nation to open its hearts to minority communities and act against any abuse they face.
Concluding her speech, the Chief Minister called for political stability and national unity, encouraging the people of Pakistan to prioritize the country's welfare over individual interests. "Let's get rid of political differences and unite for the country," she urged, as she reflected on the honor of raising Pakistan's flag as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.
The ceremony, marked by patriotic fervor and emotional tributes, ended with prayers for Pakistan's continued stability and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel5 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan5 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st8 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production8 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 208 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children8 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates8 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC8 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"8 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas8 hours ago