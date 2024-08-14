CM emphasizes significance of freedom, sacrifices for nation building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) In a heartfelt address at the 77th Independence Day ceremony held at Huzuri Bagh here on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the significance of Pakistan's freedom and the sacrifices that built the nation.

"This country was built by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," she declared and prayed for both the founding father and the martyrs of 1947.

As Pakistan celebrated its 77th Independence anniversary, she urged the nation to reflect on its past and commit to the future. "As we are lucky enough to breathe in free air, we should remember the sacrifices of our forefathers," she emphasized.

Reflecting on her visit to Allama Muhammad Iqbal's grave earlier that day, the Chief Minister said, "He had seen a dream of a developed Pakistan; may Allah Almighty help us all to materialize this dream." She stressed that Pakistan was created to endure and that it was the nation's duty to drive it forward. "May Allah Almighty make this green crescent flag the highest," she prayed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her deep gratitude for the nation's freedom, invoking the plight of oppressed Palestinians as a reminder of the preciousness of liberty. "We are grateful to Allah Almighty that we are breathing in free air. Ask the oppressed citizens of Palestine the price of freedom," she said, underscoring the value of living in a free country.

She also paid tribute to the politicians who contributed to the nation's development, particularly her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who led Pakistan to become a nuclear power.

Special recognition was given to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Security Forces, and Police for their sacrifices, as well as to all citizens working for the country’s progress. "We are a living and progressive nation. Allah Almighty will always keep Pakistan safe," she declared.

In a message to the youth, the Chief Minister shared her pride in Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s recent gold medal win, describing the emotional moment when Pakistan's flag was raised highest in Paris. She called on the nation to nurture its young talent, ensuring that such moments of pride become the norm, not rare occurrences.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also emphasized the importance of unity and inclusivity, particularly concerning the rights and dignity of minority communities. "There is no discrimination in Pakistan, we are all Pakistanis," she said, urging the nation to open its hearts to minority communities and act against any abuse they face.

Concluding her speech, the Chief Minister called for political stability and national unity, encouraging the people of Pakistan to prioritize the country's welfare over individual interests. "Let's get rid of political differences and unite for the country," she urged, as she reflected on the honor of raising Pakistan's flag as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

The ceremony, marked by patriotic fervor and emotional tributes, ended with prayers for Pakistan's continued stability and prosperity.