CM emphasizes stakeholders cooperation in resolving province’s issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has said that the financial situation of Sindh province is adverse due to the disasters of rains and floods in the past and if all stakeholders contribute towards resolving their issues, the province can considerably address its problems.

He expressed this while presiding over a meeting held at Shehbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Commissioner Hyderabad Division Syed Khalid Haider Shah, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, SSP Amjad Shaikh, M.D WASA and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Apart from representatives of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, representatives from Hyderabad, Kotri and Nooriabad sites informed the Sindh Chief Minister about their issues, during the meeting.

The provincial minister for local government and town planning, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani highlighted that measures including the biometric system and NADRA assistance were being taken to resolve issues related to local government complaints and the termination of ghost employees.

The Chief Minister directed WASA authorities to conduct inspections every week to ensure awareness about the department’s performance.

He expressed his displeasure at the performance of the Sindh Buildings Control Authority and gave strict orders to the concerned authorities to ensure cleanliness along with improvement of drainage and water supply situation in Hyderabad.

He stated that many problems could be resolved if the industrialists financially supported small works like street lights and green belts within their limits.

Chief Minister advised complainants to submit detailed written complaints and warned of severe actions against responsible officials if issues remain unresolved in the upcoming meeting.