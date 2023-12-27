CM encourages students to harness their energies positively

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Tuesday, distributed laptops among the students of Hazara University, Mansehra, under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme.

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, he emphasized that promoting education is the government's top priority.

The Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme is more than a gift for students, he said.

He urged students to utilize their energies positively and use laptops for education and research purposes.

"We need to align the field of higher education with the demands of the modern era," he stated. The chief minister mentioned that the provincial government is taking serious measures to rescue various universities in the province from financial crises. He expressed the need for positive thinking for the betterment of society and highlighted his efforts to contribute to the welfare of the people of the province during his short tenure.

"A lot can be achieved in a short time if the intention is good," emphasized the chief minister. He expressed concern over the unfortunate situation of educated youth facing unemployment. To address youth unemployment, he announced the initiation of a program to send young people abroad for employment. "Under this program, at least five hundred thousand young people will undergo various training courses in different fields within a year," he said.

The chief minister mentioned that the formal implementation of this program will take place in the next few days, and demand for this program is being taken from various countries for this purpose.

He also stated that the government has declared Haripur and Abbottabad as quantum valleys, and the initiation of quantum computing has begun in the province.