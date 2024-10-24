CM eulogizes services of FLWs for polio eradication

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday paid rich tributes to the relentless efforts and unprecedented sacrifices of the frontline health workers for the eradication of polio disease braving all odds saying that millions of children have been protected from lifelong disabilities and fatalities by timely administration of vaccines.

He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of frontline health workers here at Nishtar Hall in connection with world polio day, commemorated every year on October 24.

The event was organized by Provincial EOC with support of UNICEF. Advisor to CM on Health, Ihtisham Ali, Additional IGP, Muhammad Ali Babakhel, DG Health, Dr Muhammad Saleem, Secretary Health KP, Adeel Shah, Special Secretary Health KP/EOC Coordinator, Abdul Basit, Programme Specialist UNICEF, Dr Wisam, Team Lead WHO, Dr Sarfaraz, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Shah, Provincial Focal Point for Rotary International Rauf Rohaila, renowned religious scholar Maulana Tayab Qureshi, senior pediatricians Dr Bawar Shah and a large number of frontline health workers were present on the occasion.

Renewing his government’s strong resolve and firm commitment for polio eradication, the chief minister said that his government was fully committed to stamp out the crippling virus from the region at all costs.

Saluting the contributions of different stakeholders for running anti-polio campaigns successfully despite multiple challenges, the chief minister said that running anti-polio campaigns in adverse conditions like our province has no parallel, however, our brave frontline health workers and law enforcers have made untiring efforts and rendered matchless sacrifices to make the implementation of these campaigns successful.

The chief minister said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide basic facilities to the people and the government is taking different steps for the provision of these facilities on a priority basis, however, he appealed to the people that due to the lack of facilities in any area, they should avoid boycotting the polio campaign as it will directly harm the bright and healthy future of our children.

On this occasion, the chief minister stressed on the parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated against polio in each campaign and save them from lifelong disability.

Addressing the event, adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali said that eradication of the crippling polio virus is top priority of the government and reiterated the firm commitment and strong resolve of the provincial government to eradicate this crippling disease.

He eulogized the sacrifices and services of the frontline health workers and law enforcement agencies for the eradication of polio and the healthy future of the nation's children.

Addressing the event, Special Secretary Health/EOC Coordinator Abdul Basit highlighted the steps being taken by the Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to eradicate infectious diseases like polio and ensure a safer future for province's children.

He also highlighted the factors which led to the emergence of recent six human polio cases in the province as well as the reasons behind the frequent detection of polio-positive environmental samples in the province, the problems and difficulties being faced in controlling the circulation of polio virus as well as the proposed measures and initiatives to overcome these challenges at the earliest.

He said lets observe World Polio Day with reinvigorated zeal and commitment to continue all out efforts for plugging remaining gaps hampering polio eradication from the region by ensuring essential immunization including polio vaccination to all eligible children in the province in every campaign.

At the conclusion of the event, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur distributed shields and certificates among frontline health workers based on their excellent performance in polio campaigns.

The chief minister also formally inaugurated the anti-polio campaign that is planned to be launched in the province from October 28 wherein more than 7.2 million under five children will be vaccinated against polio.

