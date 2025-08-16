CM express grief over losses in rains, floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by cloudbursts, torrential rains and flash floods in Bajaur, Buner, Mansehra, Dir, Battagram and other districts of the province.

In a condolence message issued here Saturday, the chief minister offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved ones.

He assured that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult time and would provide them with full support. He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The CM has also instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee rescue operations in the field and submit situation reports to him.

Two provincial government helicopters were dispatched to deliver relief goods and carry out rescue operations in Bajaur and Buner.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the provincial government stood firmly with the people in this time of crisis and pledged to fully compensate for damages caused by the natural disaster.

He urged citizens to adopt safety measures and fully cooperate with local administrations. “Our elected representatives are on the ground in the affected areas, coordinating with local authorities. God willing, together we will overcome this situation soon,” he said.