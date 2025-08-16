CM Express Grief Over Losses In Rains, Floods
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage caused by cloudbursts, torrential rains and flash floods in Bajaur, Buner, Mansehra, Dir, Battagram and other districts of the province.
In a condolence message issued here Saturday, the chief minister offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved ones.
He assured that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the affected families in this difficult time and would provide them with full support. He also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The CM has also instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee rescue operations in the field and submit situation reports to him.
Two provincial government helicopters were dispatched to deliver relief goods and carry out rescue operations in Bajaur and Buner.
The chief minister reaffirmed that the provincial government stood firmly with the people in this time of crisis and pledged to fully compensate for damages caused by the natural disaster.
He urged citizens to adopt safety measures and fully cooperate with local administrations. “Our elected representatives are on the ground in the affected areas, coordinating with local authorities. God willing, together we will overcome this situation soon,” he said.
Recent Stories
UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan
European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar thanks Party leadership for NA-66 nomination of Bilal Farooq Tarar5 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank district5 minutes ago
-
CM express grief over losses in rains, floods5 minutes ago
-
RPO Faisalabad visited Chiniot district.5 minutes ago
-
AC pays surprise visit to RHC Barana5 minutes ago
-
Police bust four-member street criminals gang in Wah15 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains predicted across country as monsoon activity intensifies from August 1715 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits Abbottabad Office, vows to strengthen women’s empowerment15 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam presents Rs 1 mln cheques to each volunteers Hilal, Ismat15 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on bathing in streams, dams15 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over loss of lives of Mufti Kifayatullah’s children in Malakand15 minutes ago
-
Punjab celebrates peaceful Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS), Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)25 minutes ago