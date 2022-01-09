CM expressed condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and said he equally shares their grief.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peaceand grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.