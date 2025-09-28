CM expresses best wishes for Shaheens on Pak-India final

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his best wishes for Shaheens on the final match of Pak-India Asia Cup.

He hoped that the national team will fulfill the aspirations of the nation today.

Murad said that Shaheens will return victorious by showing great sportsmanship today.

The Chief Minister said that Shaheens have full potential to turn the match.

'Today is the day to crush India's pride,' he said adding that the entire nation prays for Shaheens' victory.