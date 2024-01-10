CM expresses concern over rise in Pneumonia cases

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rise of Pneumonia cases among the children in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the rise of Pneumonia cases among the children in Punjab.

The CM conducted an emergency visit to the Children Hospital in this regard and chaired a high-level meeting attended by all the Paediatric Heads.

A detailed consultation was held regarding adopting preventive measures so as to save the citizens especially children from catching Pneumonia and important decisions were taken in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi said that a detailed consultation has been held today with all the senior doctors in the wake of rising Pneumonia cases among the children due to increase in the cold weather. It has been decided that a ban on holding a morning assembly has been imposed till 31st January. Classes below One namely nursery, prep and play group will have vacations till 19th January, he added.

The CM urged the children to wear masks, wash their hands and use warm clothes so that they can be prevented from catching Pneumonia.

Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that 36 children have died so far from Pneumonia in Punjab from 1st January till now.

Eight out of 10 children are suffering from Pneumonia in the Children Hospital. He underscored that the reason behind undertaking such radical measures is to prevent the children from catching Pneumonia.

The CM directed to constitute an Advisory Committee with regard to taking preventive measures so as to save the children and the citizens from Pneumonia along with undertaking a reporting on a daily basis. The committee after reviewing the cases will submit its recommendations on a daily basis.

The health specialists informed the meeting that viral Pneumonia diseases are rapidly increasing among the children due to increase in the cold weather and this disease spreads like corona.

Provincial Minister for education Mansoor Qadir, Secretary Health, Special Secretary Health, health specialists and senior doctors attended the meeting. Peads Heads put forth their recommendations with regard to adopting precautionary measures so as to prevent the citizens especially children from the viral Pneumonia disease.