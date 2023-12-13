CM expresses condolence over losses of lives in gas explosion in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday expressed regret over loss of precious human lives in a gas leakage explosion in Abbottabad.

The CM KP conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected family and prayed fortitude for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure best possible medical assistance to the injured blast victims.