CM Expresses Condolence Over Martyrdom Of Dr Alia Mukhtiar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM expresses condolence over martyrdom of Dr Alia Mukhtiar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Dr Alia Mukhtiar who succumbed to corona infection.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He also prayed courage for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The CM highly appreciated the services of Dr Alia and others paramedic staff in the war against corona pandemic and said that they were protecting the lives of others while risking their own.

He said the provincial government highly values the services and sacrifices of doctors and paramedic staff.

