CM expresses condolence over martyrdom of police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the martyrdom of four police officials due to firing at their vehicle in Lakki Marwat.

The Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He said that the police officials had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The CM paid tributes to their sacrifice.