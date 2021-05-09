CM expresses condolences over actress death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Talat Siddiqui, a famous actress of the past.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.