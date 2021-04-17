UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Delay In Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

CM expresses dissatisfaction over delay in development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review progress on different development projects of the Public Health Engineering Department at CM's Office on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction over quality, standard and delay in development projects.

Usman Buzdar has taken the notice of embezzlement in the street-lights project in Taunsa and directed to hold an inquiry and sought a report within 10 days. He also directed to arrest of the contractor concerned involved in this scam. He further directed to restore the water supply scheme in Fort Monroe on an emergent basis and said that underground tanks should be constructed in remote areas to store water.

The chief minister directed to take all possible steps for water supply in Koh-e-Sulaiman and other hilly areas besides timely completion of street lights, tuff tiles, water supply and other projects in Taunsa. Usman Buzdar said that he will personally monitor development projects of the backward areas and those who involved in irregularities should get ready to face legal action.

The principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries Housing, Industries, school education, Public Health Engineering Southern Punjab, DG Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority were also present while commissioner, DCs and other officers from Multan and DG Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Education Punjab Water Progress Monroe All From Housing Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCC directs a question to SDTPS, approves SIA reco ..

42 minutes ago

Clashes Break Out in Chicago as Hundreds Protest T ..

45 minutes ago

District admin Mansehra notifies two days closure ..

47 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 12,000 bags of wheat foiled

47 minutes ago

Sanaullah's words about officers expressed crimina ..

47 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.