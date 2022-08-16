CM expresses grief over bus accident, directs for medical treatment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life in a bus accident on Sukkur bypass here on Tuesday.

The CM has directed the Commissioner Sukkur to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured persons of the accident.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accident took place after the bus turned turtle on Sukkur bypass, said CM house's spokesman.