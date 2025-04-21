Open Menu

CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of 5 Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic death of five Pakistani pilgrims in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

Extending her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister prayed for the departed souls and strength for their loved ones to bear the irreparable loss.

