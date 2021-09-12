UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Former Minster Rahimdad Khan

Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former provincial minister and senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Rahimdad Khan.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

