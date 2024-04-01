CM expresses grief over death of head constable

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the death of head constable Ghazanfar in Shahdara town. She offered condolences and expressed sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Madam Chief Minister directed for the early arrest of the accused involved in the murder and sought a report from the IG Police in this regard.