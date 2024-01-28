CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Journalist Zulif Peerzado
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir has expressed his heartfelt regret and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and Deputy Editor of the daily Awami Awaz Karachi.
In a statement issued here by the CM House spokesman, the Chief Minister said the late Zulif Peerzado was an experienced and progressive journalist. He also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to be in eternal peace.
