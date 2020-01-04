CM expresses grief over death of Maulana Izhar Ahmed Qasmi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned religious scholar Maulana Izhar Ahmed Qasmi.

In a condolence message issued here on Saturday, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.