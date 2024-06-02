CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Renowned Pashto Artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned Pashto language artist Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.
The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the deceased's forgiveness and for the family's patience during this difficult time.
The chief minister stated that the services of the late Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the field of acting would be remembered for a long time.
I share the grief of the family and prays for the deceased's soul to rest in peace, he expressed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA begins in-house cultivation of sustainable grass2 minutes ago
-
Reduction in 'Mianwali Express 'train fare demanded:22 minutes ago
-
Parents to administer measles vaccine to children:DC41 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Hyderabad cylinder blast climbs to 1052 minutes ago
-
Inamullah completes PhD in Pashto1 hour ago
-
MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water2 hours ago
-
Hot dust raising winds likely to persist in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 request parents to not allow children to go to canals for bathing2 hours ago
-
PML-N MPA visits THQ hospital,inspect health facilities:2 hours ago
-
SAU exhibits start-ups, research products at 3rd Sindh Research Technology Exhibition2 hours ago
-
Abbottabad Lawyers’ delegation calls on Chief Justice PHC2 hours ago
-
Health Department to dissolve medicine coordination council2 hours ago