CM expresses grief over death of Sheen Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday expressed heartfelt sorrow over the death of renowned Columnist and Hindko Writer Sheen Shaukat.

In a condolence message issued here he said that his services would be remembered while prayed Allah Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.