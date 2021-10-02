CM expresses grief over death of Umer Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over death of legend comedy actor Umer Sharif.

The Chief Minister said death of Umer Sharif was a big setback to artists and drama industry.

He said Umer Sharif was famous at international level.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.