UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Umer Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:20 PM

CM expresses grief over death of Umer Sharif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over death of legend comedy actor Umer Sharif.

The Chief Minister said death of Umer Sharif was a big setback to artists and drama industry.

He said Umer Sharif was famous at international level.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Industry

Recent Stories

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase surv ..

Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase survival rate

30 minutes ago
 India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 24,354 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Shar ..

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

13 minutes ago
 501 confirmed dengue cases reported in RWP so far

501 confirmed dengue cases reported in RWP so far

13 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 11,889 new COVID-19 cases, 121 mo ..

Malaysia reports 11,889 new COVID-19 cases, 121 more deaths

14 minutes ago
 DC listened complaints of people in Jam Sahib town ..

DC listened complaints of people in Jam Sahib town

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.