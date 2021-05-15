CM expresses grief over death of Zahid Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Deputy Secretary Information KP PTI Zahid Mohmand on Saturday.

The Chief Minister in a condolence message issued here expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.