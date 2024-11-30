CM Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Cylinder Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep grief over the tragic loss of a young couple and their children in a cylinder explosion in Burewala.
Extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, she directed the authorities to enforce a strict ban on defective cylinders across the province to prevent such incidents. The chief minister also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Commissioner Multan.
