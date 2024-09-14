CM Expresses Grief Over Deaths In Turangzai Roof Collapse Incident
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed grief over the death of five family members in a roof collapsed in Turangzai areas of Charsadda.
Expressing grief over deaths, he prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.
He also directed the relevant authorities to start relief work and provide assistance to relatives of ill-fated family.
