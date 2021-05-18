CM expresses grief over demise of AAC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of Additional Assistant Commissioner, Shams-ul-Islam who died of COVID-19.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Chief Minister said services provided by the medical professionals during the COVID-19 situation were commendable. "We all share the grief of the bereaved family at this critical time,"he added.