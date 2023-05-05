UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of CEO ARY's Daughter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of ARY Digital's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Iqbal's daughter.

He said that his heart went out to Salman Iqbal and his family members.

It is pertinent to mention here that the elder daughter Sumaiya Salman of ARY CEO passed away in Dubai and her funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow.

