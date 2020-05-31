UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Dr Aureng Zeb, Dr Azam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:10 PM

CM expresses grief over demise of Dr Aureng Zeb, Dr Azam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Corona affected two doctors Dr Aureng Zeb and Dr Azam.

In a condolence message issued here the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of Doctors playing vital role against Coronavirus and said that government will not left them to be alone in this fight.

He said that the services of doctors and nurses will be remembered in golden words in future.

