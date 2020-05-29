CM expresses grief over demise of Dr Khanzada Shinwari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of coronavirus affected Dr Khanzada Shinwari.

In a condolence message issued here Friday, he prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of doctors playing vital role against the coronavirus.