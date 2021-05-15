CM expresses grief over demise of IGP KP brother

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, Kalim Ullah Abbasi in a traffic accident.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to IG Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and expressed sympathies with family members.

The Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.