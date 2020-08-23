UrduPoint.com
CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Journalist Zulfiqar's Father

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM expresses grief over demise of Journalist Zulfiqar's father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of father of senior Journalist Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

