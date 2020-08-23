(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Cheif Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of father of senior Journalist Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.