CM expresses grief over demise of MNA Khial Zaman

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khial Zaman from Hangu, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khial Zaman from Hangu, KP.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with family members of late Khial Zaman and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.