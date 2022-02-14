UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of MNA Khial Zaman

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 09:00 PM

CM expresses grief over demise of MNA Khial Zaman

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khial Zaman from Hangu, KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khial Zaman from Hangu, KP.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister expressed sympathies with family members of late Khial Zaman and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Family From

Recent Stories

Special Education Minister calls on CM Buzdar

Special Education Minister calls on CM Buzdar

41 seconds ago
 Ukraine leader says 'mistake' to move embassies fr ..

Ukraine leader says 'mistake' to move embassies from Kyiv

42 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs to ensure fast-track comple ..

Prime Minister directs to ensure fast-track completion of housing apartments in ..

44 seconds ago
 Food Authority launches awareness campaign to prov ..

Food Authority launches awareness campaign to provide healthy food to students

45 seconds ago
 Farrukh grieved over demise of PTI MNA from Hangu

Farrukh grieved over demise of PTI MNA from Hangu

4 minutes ago
 Austria get party started with men's Olympic ski j ..

Austria get party started with men's Olympic ski jumping team gold

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>