CM Expresses Grief Over Ex-President Rafique Tarar's Death

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:58 PM

CM expresses grief over ex-President Rafique Tarar's death

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former President Rafique Tara

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former President Rafique Tara.

In a condolence message here, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

