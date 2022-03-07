CM Expresses Grief Over Ex-President Rafique Tarar's Death
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 06:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former President Rafique Tara.
In a condolence message here, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.