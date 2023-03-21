UrduPoint.com

CM Expresses Grief Over Havelian Killing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 12:30 PM

CM expresses grief over Havelian killing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of 11 persons at Havelian in Abbottabad district.

In a condolence message, the Caretaker Chief Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He directed KP police for early arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

It is worth mentioning here that 11 persons including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Munsif Khan were killed after their vehicle was attacked by a rival group at Havelian in Abbottabad district on Monday.

