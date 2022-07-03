CM expresses grief over killing of 19 passengers in DI Khan road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over killing of 19 passengers in a road mishap that occurred in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage and solace to them to bear the irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

CM directed district administration and hospital administrations to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.